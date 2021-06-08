Offer jobs to kin of civic staff who died of Covid-19: PMC to departments

The PMC has so far received 25 proposals from the families of the deceased. (File)

In a bid to alleviate the financial distress faced by families of civic staff who died of Covid-19, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed all its departments to fill the vacancies by offering jobs to kin of the deceased, particularly those who were Class 3 and 4 employees.

“The PMC has engaged its staff in containment of Covid-19 in the city by deputing them at Covid hospitals, Covid care centers and other places. A total of 71 civic staff have succumbed to Covid-19 so far. Most of them are from Class 3 and Class 4 category and it is necessary to provide financial support and income source to the affected family,” said additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal.

The PMC has so far received 25 proposals from the families of the deceased. “There are many affected families who have not filed applications to accommodate one person of their family in PMC service. Thus, the civic department heads should directly reach out to the affected families and collect information about the family while accepting their application for the job within the next 15 days,” she said.

The additional municipal commissioner also urged the civic head departments to personally look into the matter and review the hiring process every 15 days.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Around 800 civic staff have been infected with coronavirus and over 600 of them have recovered so far. The PMC had roped in its staff from all departments for implementing the containment measures across the city.

The PMC has earlier declared a compensation of Rs one crore or Rs 75 lakh and a job to a family member of the deceased.

The PMC’s compensation package, however, is yet to be approved by the civic general body, but all party leaders, led by Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, have directed the civic administration to pay Rs 25 lakh to the family of civic staff who died of Covid-19.

“The PMC has so far distributed a cheque of Rs 25 lakh each to 40 families of the deceased civic staff. This has been done as per the instructions of municipal commissioner,” said Shivaji Daundkar, incharge of civic labour welfare department.