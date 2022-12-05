Offence lodged against Solapur man for marrying twin sisters

A NON-COGNIZABLE offence has been registered on Sunday against a man who got married to twin sisters at a ceremony held in Akluj taluka of Solapur district of Maharashtra two days ago.

According to the information given by Solapur Rural Police, the wedding had taken place at a hotel located in Malegaon village on Akluj Welapur Road in Akluj taluka on December 2 in which twin sisters aged 36 had got married to a man whose age is unknown. The man hails from Mahalung village in Akluj taluka while the family of the twin sisters is from a suburb of Mumbai.

The photos of the wedding were widely circulated on social media platforms. On Saturday, a social worker from Akluj approached the Solapur district police complaining about the incident. “A non-cognizable offence has been registered against the groom under Section 494 of IPC,” said Superintendent of Police for Solapur Rural, Shirish Sardeshpande.

Section 494 of IPC pertains to marrying again during the lifetime of the husband or wife and attracts imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years and also fine.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Basavraj Shivpuje said, “Since it is a non-cognizable offence, we will be approaching the court on Monday and seek permission to conduct a probe in the case.”

In the case of a non-cognizable offence, the police or investigating agency requires a court’s nod to initiate a probe and make arrests of the persons named in the case as against a cognizable offence where police can initiate action on their own.