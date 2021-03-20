scorecardresearch
Friday, March 19, 2021
Offence against Pune unit of Popular Front of India office bearers for violating Covid-19 safety norms, holding event without police permission

A team led by Senior Police Inspector Sardar Patil visited the PFI office Friday afternoon and found that people had gathered at the spot for the 'Beginners Course' without seeking any permission.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 20, 2021 1:11:23 am
An offence has been registered at Kondhwa police station against office bearers of the Pune unit of Popular Front of India (PFI) for organising a programme without seeking police permission and violating Covid-19 safety norms .
According to the police, the PFI gathered activists at its office in Ashraf Nagar, Kondhwa for a ‘Beginners Course’ that started on March 17 and is scheduled till March 21.

Patil said, “The programme was underway at the spot without our permission and safety norms regarding Covid-19 were not followed, so we are taking legal action and an FIR is being lodged.”

