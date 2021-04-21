Of the total Covid-19 cases recorded in Pimpri-Chinchwad so far, 43% in the age group of 22 to 39 years

Even as the surge in Covid-19 cases continues in the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad —2,613 cases were registered on Tuesday — it has emerged that so far youngsters in the age group of 22 to 39 years have been most affected.

The data shows that among those who tested positive for Covid-19 in the last one year, a whopping 43.33 per cent are young people in the age group of 22 to 39 years.

According to PCMC health and medical chief Dr Anil Roy, till April 20, Pimpri-Chinchwad has registered 1,86,025 Covid positive cases. “The first corona case was detected on March 10, 2020. But it was after lockdown was lifted in third week of May, 2020, that positive cases started spiralling. They reached their peak in August and September. And then from October and November, the cases started falling. It was only from the third week of February, 2021 that cases started rising again and registered the highest figure of 34,000-plus in March, 2021,” he said.

Of the 1,86,025 positive cases registered so far in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Dr Roy said 43.33 per cent or 74,971 were positive cases in the young age group of 22 to 39 years. “This is because many of them are youngsters who keep moving from one place to another, attending parties and gatherings. They socialise a lot. Then there are those working in offices and industrial units. They regularly move out of their homes and have to interact with each,” he said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Besides the youngsters, the middle-age group (40 to 59 years) is the second-most affected by coronavirus. “In this group, 29.99 per cent or 51,539 were affected by coronavirus,” said Dr Roy.

The third most affected group falls in the 60 to 69 age group category. In this age group, 7.69 per cent people have been affected. And only 5.04 per cent of those above 70 years of age have been affected by Covid. “People in this age group do not travel or move outside their homes. They catch the virus if someone in their home is affected…These people also suffer from co-morbidities and get easily affected by the virus,” a senior medical officer said.

Also Read | PMC approves Rs 350 cr for anti-Covid effort

In the youngest age group of 13 to 21 years, 6.91 per cent have been affected by Covid. “The young mingle freely. Though they get affected by coronavirus, the symptoms are not severe in these age group,” Dr Roy said.

The health department officials said out of the total cases, 60 per cent are male and 40 women. “Obviously, more men move out of their homes than women. Women more often go out of their homes for grocery or vegetable purchases. More men travel in connection with their work and also visit hospitals to check on their friends and relatives,” said a senior official.

Dr Roy said the vulnerable groups are those above the age of 60 and those who have co-morbidities. “Citizens should continue to take extra care of these family members. If they are not tested and treated quickly, the patients deteriorate in no time. Therefore, they need treatment without even a day’s delay,” he said.

Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of YCM Hospital, said, “In cases of senior citizens and patients with comorbidities, the number of deaths is high because of the delayed treatment. Many of the patients from vulnerable groups have been brought to YCM Hospital when their saturation level has dropped to dangerous levels. Families continue to delay treatment for seniors and patients with comorbidities. If they take treatment in quick time, there is no reason why lives cannot be saved. If people find it difficult to afford treatment at private hospitals, they should go to civic hospitals. At least, families should get the patient examined and tested first.”

By Tuesday, Pimpri-Chinchwad had over 23,000 active cases. Out of these, 15,000 people are in home isolation.

Maval MP Shrirang Barne, in a letter to civic and Maval taluka officials, wrote, “The number of those in home isolation in civic limits as well in Maval taluka are increasing. The civic and district officials should keep close check and monitor the patients strictly. They should ensure that these patients do not roam outside their homes. At the same time, their health should be monitored closely. If they need hospitalisation, the officials should ensure the same without wasting any time.”