Of 96 medical staff quarantined after patient tested positive, 42 doctors test negative for COVID-19

Forty two doctors of Dr D Y Patil College and Hospital tested negative for coronavirus on Monday. The report of 56 other hospital staffers, including nurses, ward boys and technicians, had not been received till late evening.

“The throat swab sample reports of all 42 doctors have come negative. The report of other staffers is awaited,” said hospital medical superintendent H Chavan.

The hospital had quarantined 96 medical personnel after one of the patients tested positive for coronavirus late Saturday evening.

Chavan said the trauma patient was operated upon at the hospital. After he tested positive for COVID-19, the patient was shifted to YCM hospital late Saturday night. “The patient had first come to casualty ward, then was taken to the radiology department, operation theatre and the ICU. All the doctors, nurses, ward boys and technicians who came in contact with him during this period were quarantined,” he said.

The patient was an autorickshaw driver from Khadki who was admitted to the hospital after a road accident on March 31. The patient had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

The patient had sustained a blunt trauma injury to the abdomen and had been referred to the surgical ICU as he had developed gangrene.

Dr J S Bhawalkar, dean of Dr D Y Patil Medical College and Hospital, said, “There was a team of doctors, including an intensivist, anaesthetist, general surgeon and junior resident doctors, who were at the operation theatre, apart from the nurses.”

Chavan said some of the doctors resided on the hospital premises while others lived in nearby areas. “The doctors were quarantined in private rooms while the nurses and other staff were quarantined on the third floor. The hospital had made arrangements for serving them food and refreshments,” he said.

Meanwhile, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said there was no need to seal the hospital.

