Octogenarian neuro physician to 26-yr-old resident doctor, Covishield brings all under one inoculation umbrella

From 85-year-old neuro physician at Ruby Hall Clinic, Dr RS Wadia, to 26-year-old resident doctor at Bharati Hospital, Dr Anuj Darak, healthcare workers with varied age background received their Covishield vaccine shots across eight city hospitals on Saturday. After taking the jab at Ruby Hall Clinic, the octogenarian said: “All of us took a vaccine against smallpox, so why not against SARS-CoV2.”

Dr Murlidhar Tambe, 57, dean of BJ Medical College, and Sassoon General Hospital, was the first to get vaccinated at the institute. Dr Tambe admitted that concerns have been raised about the vaccine. “But look at it this way. We have seen so many critical patients dying due to Covid-19 and the scare that this virus caused has been unbelievable. We need to protect our families and people at large. As part of the medical fraternity, we are the first ones to take the vaccine and it should help clear people’s doubts about the vaccine.”

At Sassoon General Hospital, Head of department of microbiology Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, 57, who was administered the Covishield shot, said vaccination is the only means of getting herd immunity, while Head of department of paediatrics at BJ Medical College, Dr Aarti Kinikar, 58, said doctors, nurses and healthcare workers are among the first ones to take the vaccine and hence there should be no room for hesitancy.

Dr Vijay Natarajan, chief executive officer at Symbiosis University hospital and research centre, was the first to take the Covishield shot at the facility. A cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr Natarajan said he felt absolutely normal after receiving the vaccine. A total of 97 staff, including nurses and paramedical workers, were vaccinated after the initiative was launched by Dr SB Majumdar, chancellor of Symbiosis International University. At Noble Hospital, executive director Dr HK Sale said that as per the list sent by the PMC, at least 73 beneficiaries were given Covishield vaccine. At Bharati Hospital, 26-year-old Dr Anuj Darak said he felt special to be the first to take the dose at the hospital.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.