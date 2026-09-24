Objections by two election commissioners on SIR-related decisions: Dangerous for democracy, CEC should be removed, says Oppostion

Describing it as “dangerous to democracy”, Sule called for an all-party meeting immediately to discuss the issue. “People working within the Election Commission are making these allegations. If this system is collapsing, whom should citizens trust,” she asked.

EVEN AS internal differences within the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) have come to light, Opposition parties in Maharashtra on Wednesday described it as “dangerous to democracy” and demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

“I am genuinely surprised and shocked. Injustice was done to us; injustice was done to Uddhav Thackeray. Let us put that aside as a political issue. However, if the Constitutional rights of common citizens are being compromised, it is an extremely alarming matter,” NCP (SP) working president and MP Supriya Sule told reporters in New Delhi.

Describing it as “dangerous to democracy”, Sule called for an all-party meeting immediately to discuss the issue. “People working within the Election Commission are making these allegations. If this system is collapsing, whom should citizens trust,” she asked.