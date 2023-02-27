scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Objectionable video of Maharashtra stage artist posted on social media, FIR lodged

The accused allegedly filmed the artist while she was changing clothes for a programme. The accused then allegedly posted this video on Instagram accounts and also circulated it on social media.

pune crime, Pune news, indian expressThe accused allegedly filmed the artist while she was changing clothes for a programme. (File)
An offence has been lodged against persons who allegedly posted and circulated an objectionable video of a popular woman stage artist in Maharashtra on social media accounts.

The woman, 26, lodged the First Information Report (FIR) in this case at the Vimantal police station in Pune on Sunday.

The accused allegedly filmed the artist while she was changing clothes for a programme. The accused then allegedly posted this video on Instagram accounts and also circulated it on social media. They also allegedly threatened to circulate videos of the woman and her associates.

Assistant Police Inspector Shivdas Lahane is investigating the case.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 10:14 IST
