Over 650 OBC seats at stake: Maharashtra govt likely to suggest postponing of civic polls

The Maharashtra cabinet in all likelihood will suggest postponing of elections to 23 municipal corporations in the state during its weekly meeting on Wednesday, said sources. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who underwent a surgery last month, is likely to preside over the meeting.

The demand for postponing the polls has been made by parties like the Congress and the NCP, after the Supreme Court stayed OBC reservation in Maharashtra local body elections.

“Our party has already conveyed to the state government that polls for all municipal corporations be stayed till there is a finality to the OBC quota issue,” state Congress spokesperson Gopal Tiwari said. “The state cabinet may suggest to the State Election Commission (SEC) to postpone civic elections that are slated to be held next year,” he added.

On Tuesday, the SEC stayed elections in seats reserved under the OBC quota. The elections to 344 of the 1,802 nagar panchayat seats and 23 of the 105 seats in Bhandara and Gondial Zillla Parishads, which were to go to the polls on December 21, have been stayed.

Maharashtra has 27 municipal corporations. Of these, as many as 23 municipal corporations with over 650 OBC seats were slated to go to the polls next year. The process of holding the elections has already been started by the SEC. The civic bodies are also in the process of submitting the draft ward limitation plan to the SEC. The SEC has already announced that each ward will elect three corporators.

Following the Supreme Court order, NCP leader and state Health Minister Rajesh Tope in a letter to the Maharashtra government said, “Till there is a final decision on the OBC quota, all civic elections in the state should be stayed.”

The health minister added that “If we go as per the previously declared election schedule and reservation, it will not be right. Democracy will be in peril. Therefore, a new election schedule should be announced.”

Echoing similar sentiments, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said, “Not holding elections to OBC seats and conducting the polls for other seats will be inappropriate. Instead, all elections should be stayed till the OBC quota issue is resolved.”

Senior NCP leader Chaggan Bhujbal, who is a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, said: “The OBCs comprise 54 per cent of the state population. Not having their representatives in local self-government bodies will be an injustice.”

The Congress suggested that till there is a final outcome to the OBC quota issue in the Supreme Court, all political parties should provide 27 per cent reservation on their own during ticket distribution. “The BJP is playing politics over the issue. Instead of further rubbing salt into the wounds of the OBC community, it should reserve 27 per cent seats for the OBCs while preparing its candidate list and allow them to contest from general wards. All parties should follow a similar pattern and it will ensure justice to the OBC community,” Tiwari said.

NCP MP Supriya Sule said, “The Centre has in its possession the empirical data required for OBC reservation. If a discussion is held in Parliament on this issue, we can get some sort of solution. The government can also come up with ordinances for Maratha, OBC and Dhangar reservations.”