Nyati group gives houses to more than 4,000 defence families

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 22, 2022 1:49:02 am
City-based Nyati Group has launched a special housing initiative for defence personnel, termed Swabhiman. The group’s association had started in 1997 when 100 defence personnel met Dr Nitin Nyati, CMD, Nyati Group, to discuss their unique housing requirement. Since then, the Nyati Group has provided houses to more than 4,000 families of defence personnel in its various projects.
Last year, Nyati Group was part of one of the biggest vaccination drives held for the transgender community.
