Nursing, midwifery bodies join hands to seek policy support for healthcare workforce

On the completion a year of the #NurseMidwife4Change campaign, the Indian Nursing Council (INC), All India Government Nurses Federation (AIGNF), The Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI), Society of Midwives-India (SOMI) and Jhpiego came together to discuss issues affecting the nurse and midwifery profession and the progress made so far. The experts recognised the role of nurses and midwives and their contribution to the country’s healthcare system.

At a seminar held recently, the participants deliberated on the need to further uplift the status of nurses and strengthen the cadre of nurses and midwives in India.

Dr T Dileep Kumar, president, Indian Nursing Council, said, “Nurses play a crucial role in the healthcare industry and their importance cannot be undermined. Over the last two decades, India has made significant progress in plugging the gaps in overall availability of nurses. Due to several concrete efforts by the Union government, the country has seen a doubling of the nursing workforce — from 0.8 nurses per 1,000 population in 2000 to 1.7 in 2020. However, this number is still less than the World Health Organisation (WHO) norm of 3 nurses per 1,000 population, thereby necessitating systemic reforms. Through the #NurseMidwife4Change, we have been able to initiate a conversation around issues faced by our nurses and midwives and are hopeful of a measurable impact in the coming months.”

It is believed that the issue must be resolved to build a robust health workforce in the country. Presently, policy priorities targeted at strengthening the nursing sector in the country are focused on increasing the number of nurses in the healthcare system.