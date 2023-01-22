Nursing homes registration rules: Will set up grievance redressal cell, assures PMC

Despite amendments to Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration rules –2021, no move has been made to set up a grievance redressal cell at the civic body in the city, a survey has said. The standard charter of patients’ rights that are mandatory to be displayed are conspicuous by their absence. Only three of the 40 hospitals surveyed in Pune from October to December, by Support for Advocacy and Training to Health Initiatives had displayed the charter and rate card.

Activists have demanded that the civic body set up a grievance redressal cell within a fortnight while sharing survey findings at a meeting held on Friday as part of the Campaign for Patients’ rights at S M Joshi Hall. At the meet, Dr Manisha Naik, assistant health chief at the Pune civic body, said a grievance redressal cell would be set up soon. Each nursing home is required to display phone numbers and details of the local supervising authority and grievance redressal cell. Vinod Shende of SATHI said the civic body was yet to set up a grievance redressal cell.

As per Standard Charter of Patients’ Rights, the patient admitted in nursing homes and a person authorised by the patient, or his next kin, must receive relevant information about the nature, cause of illness, proposed care, expected results of treatment, possible complications and expected cost of treatment.