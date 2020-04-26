Number of COVID-19 cases double in a week, ward with PMC office sees maximum increase

But the Dhole-Patil ward office area saw COVID-19 cases rise from 70 to 160 in the same period. (Representational Photo) But the Dhole-Patil ward office area saw COVID-19 cases rise from 70 to 160 in the same period. (Representational Photo)

The number of coronavirus cases in areas under Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction has almost doubled within a week, rising from 540 on April 18 to 1,075 on April 25. The highest spike was seen in areas in Shivajinagar and Ghole Road, located within stone’s throw from the PMC headquarters, with the number of cases rising from 39 to 133.

In the same week, three of the 15 PMC ward offices — Aundh-Baner, Kothrud-Bavdhan and Warje-Karvenagar– reported no new cases. In Sinhagad Road ward office, the number of patients rose by only one in a week, from 9 to 10.

But the Dhole-Patil ward office area saw COVID-19 cases rise from 70 to 160 in the same period.

The Bhavani Peth ward office, which saw a sharp spike at the beginning of the lockdown and was declared a containment zone, has seen the number of patients rise from 140 to 214.

The Kasba-Vishrambaugwada ward office, which was also among the first containment zones declared by PMC, has seen the number of patients nearly double, from 65 last week to 127 till April 25.

The Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri ward office saw the number of patients increase by nearly five times, from six to 29, in a week. The Yerawada-Kalas Dhanori ward office area saw the number of patients more than double, from 52 to 119.

In Kondhwa-Yeolewadi ward office and Wanawadi-Ramtekdi ward office, both declared containment zones at the beginning, the number of patients rose from five to 13, and 32 to 54 respectively.

The Bibwewadi ward office area saw the number of patients increase from 23 to 31, while Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office saw an increase from 23 to 30.

