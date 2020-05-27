Number doubling every 14 days, nearly 23,000 cases likely by June 30, says PMC

The Pune Covid -19 Task Force has decided to recommend the use of Tocilizumab drug in specific situations. The Pune Covid -19 Task Force has decided to recommend the use of Tocilizumab drug in specific situations.

By June 17, the number of coronavirus cases in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction is estimated to increase to 12,896 cases, considering a doubling rate of 14 days. According to a report prepared by the PMC Covid-19 response war room dashboard and released on Wednesday, by June 30, the administration has projected that the number of cases will rise to 22,940.

By May 26, PMC areas have reported 273 deaths due to coronavirus and 5,427 cases.

Currently, the civic administration has a total of 9,820 isolation beds – of which 8,149 are at 25 Covid care centres (where asymptomatic positive cases are treated), 1,424 at 11 dedicated Covid health centres (for persons with mild symptoms), 247 at dedicated Covid health care centres (persons with mild to moderate symptoms) and 175 ICU beds at four dedicated Covid care hospitals (those with severe to critical symptoms). There are 3,539 isolation beds without oxygen and 2,122 isolation beds with oxygen supply facility.

In areas under the PMC jurisdiction, of the 273 deaths will May 26, 80 deaths were in the age group of 60-70 years, 58 were in the age group of 50-60 years, 57 in the age group of 70-80 years and 37 in the age group of 40-50 years. One child under the age of 10 and one in the age group of 10-20 years has died due to the infection.

Even as the recruitment of healthcare personnel is underway, the PMC health department, on an emergency basis, has recruited l,135 paramedical staff and 17 medical officers on a contract basis for 45 days.

Tocilizumab usage prescribed.

The Pune Covid -19 Task Force has decided to recommend the use of Tocilizumab drug in specific situations. An official in the health department said this drug can be used initially for 25 patients and the results will be analysed to decide further use in patients.

