Nullahs overflow, traffic comes to a halt after hours of heavy downpour in Pune

The heavy downpour late on Tuesday that lasted till the early hours of Wednesday threw traffic out of gear in the city and caused numerous nullahs to overflow, leading to waterlogged roads. The rain stopped in the day but reports of waterlogging and flooding continued to come in late into the night on Wednesday.

A landslide was reported at a spot near the New Katraj tunnel. While there were no reports of casualties, the traffic on Katraj Dehu Road bypass of Pune-Bangalore highway had to be stopped.

The fire brigade and disaster management cell of the civic administration responded to multiple calls of waterlogging and flooding in various parts of the city on Wednesday night. Some parts on Sinhagad Road, Warje, Katraj, Kondhwa, Bibvewadi, Sahkarnagar and Parvati area were flooded. There were also reports of waterlogging in new Katraj tunnel, causing a traffic jam. Control room of the fire brigade was busy late into night responding to calls of help.

In Kondhwa, local residents faced problems as traffic came to a standstill for more than five hours when rainwater gushed out of a nullah near Sinhagad College , flooding and submerging the road for a stretch of 2 km.