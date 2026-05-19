NSUI, Yuva Sena protest over NEET paper leak

Members of the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and Shiv Sena UBT’s Yuva Sena staged a protest outside Modern College of Arts, Science, and Commerce on Sunday morning, demanding strict action over the alleged 2026 NEET paper leak and calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. A biology teacher of Modern Junior College Manisha Mandhare has been arrested by the CBI for her alleged involvement in the leak of the paper.

Maharashtra NSUI State President Sagar Salunkhe said that the large-scale irregularities in the medical entrance examination process were jeopardising the future of lakhs of students across the country. Addressing the gathering, Salunkhe alleged political protection for individuals linked to the paper leak racket and demanded accountability from the central government.

NSUI’s Salunkhe said, “The NEET paper leak has pushed students into stress and depression while wasting the hard work, money and time of nearly 22 lakh aspirants. A BJP leader has already been arrested in Rajasthan in connection with the case, while key accused have links to Maharashtra. As you can see, a teacher named P.V. Kulkarni has been arrested in Latur. Here, at Modern College, a teacher named Mandhare has been arrested by the CBI; we also suspect that Nivedita Ekbote is involved in this case and Devendra Fadnavis is attempting to shield Nivedita Ekbote by manipulating the police administration. We demand the immediate resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.”

Salunkhe further quoted, “Amidst this entire scandal, four students have died by suicide. Today, 2.2 million students are compelled to prepare for the examination all over again; a full month of these 2.2 million students’ time has been wasted. These 2.2 million students are once again being charged various tuition fees for this additional month of preparation. Consider their financial burden: their hostel expenses have increased for this extra month, as have their food costs. Given these circumstances, Narendra Modi has plunged the future of all these students into darkness.”

Protesters were detained by the police during the protest. “We had sought permission for the protest yesterday but the police still detained us. This is on behalf of Nivedita Ekbote, who is the principal of Modern College and also a BJP corporator,” said Bhushan Ranbhare of NSUI.

Ekbote on her part has said that communications between the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the arrested teacher are confidential as per rules and they are not involved in it. Further, the college has said that it will be initiating an inquiry against the teacher.