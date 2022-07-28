NSO surveyors facing hurdles at Pune’s posh areas, high-rise residential societies: officials

Enumerators of the National Statistical Office (NSO) in Pune have been facing hurdles in carrying out household surveys, especially in posh areas and among residents of high-rise buildings, officials have said. They don’t encounter any resistance from slum-dwellers who are easily accessible and readily offer their responses to a slew of questions they forth, added the officials.

Officials at the regional office of the NSO, which falls under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, in Akurdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad said that surveyors of the ongoing survey relating to employment and unemployment are facing resistance from high-rise residential societies who are blocking their entry or are refusing to share information.

“Last week, our enumerators were not allowed entry in a few residential societies in Pune city areas. Despite our enumerators showing their identity cards and informing that they were part of a national survey, these society members are unnecessarily raising doubts and refusing to cooperate. They don’t even allow enumerators to enter into the society premises,” Sanjeev Fulzele, senior statistical officer, told The Indian Express.

Fulzele said currently they are undertaking the “Periodical labour force survey” which relates to the employment and joblessness among citizens. “The current survey is facing problems in posh areas and from affluent class. Earlier surveys too had faced resistance from affluent class,” he said.

However, Fulzele said the enumerators do not face much resistance in chawls and in slums. “In fact, the slum dwellers and chawl residents readily participate in our surveys and share the information which is required by us. They are playing a key role in our surveys. On contrary, the affluent and the educated class who are expected to be readily providing the information are not doing so,” he added.

Fulzele said before undertaking the surveys, they intimate the district collectorate and the police commissionerate as well. “In future, we are thinking of taking the help of the police in undertaking the surveys in posh areas,” he said.

While the “Periodical labour force survey,” is underway, the National Statistical Office is now preparing to undertake the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey from August 1. Officials said that the survey will be for the duration of one year. Currently, the regional training camp to train the officials for conducting the survey is being organised by Field Operations Division.

“Information collected during the survey will be primarily used for the preparation of weighting diagram through the determination of budget shares of different commodity groups in total consumption for compilation of consumer price indices for rural and urban India. In addition, statistical indicators of the level of living, social consumption and well-being, and inequalities will also be compiled from the data collected in the survey,” said Shrinivas Shirke, Deputy Director, regional office, NSO.

Officials said the survey period of household consumption expenditure will be divided into 10 panels, each of three months duration. Shirke said they will be laying focus on deep probing while conducting field work and that officials will actively participate in the discussions and deliberations during the training.

“The survey is being carried out in rural villages and urban blocks which are selected using statistical sampling techniques. Eighteen households will be selected randomly from the selected rural villages and urban blocks and information from these households will be collected by undertaking three visits to the same household in three consecutive months. In these three visits, the information regarding household characteristics, household expenditure on food items, consumables and services and durables will be collected using tables,” added Shirke.