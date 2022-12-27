Now Rapido co-founder, legal advisor named in Pune FIR against ‘illegal’ bike taxis

After declining Rapido’s request for licence as a ‘bike and autorickshaw aggregator’, the Pune regional transport authority has now named the Bangalore-based firm’s co-founder and legal advisor in an FIR registered against the company for “illegal” operations in the city.

Sections pertaining to cheating, abetting a crime and making inciteful statements have also been added to the FIR.

The FIR was initially filed after autorickshaw unions threatened to launch an agitation against the operation of illegal bike taxis in Pune. An RTO official, who had filed the complaint on November 24 naming Rapido’s Pune manager Jagdish Patil, has now submitted a supplementary complaint adding the names of the firm’s top officers.

“Despite knowing that the state government and the regional transport authority have rejected its application for aggregator licence and that Rapido app is completely illegal, its officials are making statements on social media that can disturb peace in the society. Also, they are instigating the use of private vehicles for public transport use and thereby cheating vehicle owners and the state government by not paying taxes,” senior police inspector of Bundgarden police station said in a press statement.

Protesters remained unconvinced after the FIR was initially filed and claimed that only junior officials were booked, that too under “weak” charges.

The police said the complainant has now mentioned the names of senior officials of Rapido – Arvind Sanka (co-founder) and Shantanu Sharma (legal advisor) – in the supplementary complaint application. Officers have also added sections 420 (cheating), 114 (abetting a crime), 505 (making inciteful statements) to the original FIR. Earlier, the FIR had mentioned sections 66, 93, 192 (A), 146, 193 and 197 of the Motor Vehicles Act, pertaining to permits, insurance and licence, and under section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

The autorickshaw drivers’ forum Baghtoy Rickshawwala had organised a strike in Pune against bike taxis on November 28 and December 13, which saw good response but fizzled out after police took action the second time. Other autorickshaw unions too have since demanded action against Rapido.

Advertisement

On December 21, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) rejected the application for licence by Rapido – its second in a year – and Pune RTO Ajit Shinde appealed to citizens not to use the “illegal app”.

After the rejection, Rapido said it was exploring legal options against the “arbitrary decision” of the transport authority. “If any coercive action is taken against us on the ground, it would amount to an overreach on the part of the Pune RTO and interference with a protective order in force granted by the Honourable Supreme Court,” it said in a statement on December 22.