Now, Pune’s SPPU students can find quicker solutions to infra problems through new app

STUDENTS OF Savitribhai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will soon be able to register complaints related to hostel and campus infrastructure, such as electrical and plumbing issues besides internet and mobile network problems, on an app that promises to deliver quicker solutions.

The SPPU, on Monday, launched a dedicated application where students can register problems and check with concerned teams to get the issues resolved at the earliest. Students can use the app through the user name provided to them by the university.

The web-based app, helpdesk.unipune.ac.in, has been configured by SPPU’s Education Foundation, a company run by the university. In the initial phase, the app will cater to infrastructure-related issues in hostels or at other locations on the campus.

With this app, university officials are hopeful of bringing in transparency into addressing students’ problems within a short period of time.

Earlier, any student facing a problem related to hostel infrastructure would have to get a written application acknowledged by the department head. Following this, the request would be transferred to the concerned department for further processing. In such a procedure, redress would be delayed and students would often be inconvenienced.

“Due to such time-consuming procedures, problems would often take more time to be solved as the department would receive the written application late. The new system will bring in transparency and allow students to track the complaint,” said Zunjar Bhamre, IT manager at SPPU.

Asked about the time period it will take to fix a registered complaint, Bhamre said, “Once notified, the complaint will be reflected with the concerned department. The solution will be provided depending on the gravity of the problem as some major works require permissions. Except in those cases, students can expect solutions to their problems within two to four working days.”

“Depending on student feedback, we will further develop the app. Soon, the app will be available for SPPU employees too, teaching as well as non-teaching,” said Prafulla Pawar, registrar, SPPU.

The team is also planning to launch the free mobile version of the app within a fortnight.