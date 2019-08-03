Now, Panshet fills to capacity: More water released in Mutha, patrolling on riverbank

After it released water from an almost-full Khadakwasla dam earlier this week, the Water Resources Department has started releasing water from Panshet dam after it was also filled to its capacity on Friday due to continuous rain in Pune and neighbouring areas.

Authorities decided to release water from Panshet dam after the water level in it reached 99.27 per cent at 6 am due to heavy rain in the catchment area. The total water storage in Panshet dam was 10.57 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) in the morning, after which 1,980 cusecs was released into Ambi river at 8.30 am. The released water will flow into Mutha river from Ambi, and get collected in Khadakwasla dam, which is downstream of Mutha river.

In the last few days, water from the Khadakwasla dam has been released into Mutha river after the dam, which has a capacity of 1.97 TMC, was filled to its capacity. As much as 13,981 cusecs of water have been released into the river twice this week, leading to submerging of Bhide bridge and two riverside roads, from Mhatre bridge to Deccan and Shaniwar Peth to Shaniwar Wada. The amount of water being released has been increased to 20,691 cusecs as water released from Panshet dam has increased the inflow to Khadakwasla dam.

Meanwhile, authorities are keeping an eye on the situation in riverside areas, after Pune and neighbouring areas received heavy rain in the last few weeks.

The Pune Municipal Corporation has issued directions to all its zonal commissioners, head of departments and assistant municipal commissioners to remain alert. It has issued specific instructions to the ward offices of Warje, Sinhagad road, Visrambaug, Ghole Road, Yerawada and Dhole-Patil to take precautions in the area adjoining the Mutha river. On Friday, the Bhide bridge and riverside roads were once again closed for the public, and authorities arranged for patrolling on riverside areas to avoid any untoward incident. Those living in low-lying areas near Mutha river have been asked to shift to a safer location.

There are four dams upstream of Pune — Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar — which have a total capacity of 29.15 TMC. The total storage till Friday evening increased to 26.33 TMC despite the release of water into rivers and canals.