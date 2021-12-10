Now, Harvard Business School courses on offer for Pune University students

Students of Savitribai Phule Pune University’s commerce and business management courses have an unique opportunity in store for them as soon, the Harvard Business School (HBS) will offer certificate courses through the university’s newly-started ‘Degree Plus’ portal.

Currently, over 130 courses are available on the portal and it is expected that by December 15, at least 10 courses offered by HBS will be available for students.

The courses available include Business Analytics, Design Thinking and Innovation, Economics for Managers, Financial Accounting, CORe (Credentials of Readiness) and others, which are not just meant for students but even alumni and faculty.

SPPU Vice-Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar, who confirmed the collaboration, said the tie-up with HBS will help provide global exposure and opportunities to SPPU students to up-skill themselves with a range of courses to stay relevant in the ever-changing economy.

There are over 8 lakh students enrolled in various courses at SPPU, both within campus and through affiliated colleges, with a large majority of them in the commerce and business management faculty.

The online certificate and credential programmes will be offered via HBS online platform, a link of which will be made available on the SPPU portal.

The courses by HBS are aimed at a wide variety of individuals. For example, the eight week Negotiation Mastery course is aimed at negotiation professionals, value-driven individuals, early and mid-career professionals, while the six-week Disruptive Strategy course is meant for innovative leaders or aspiring entrepreneurs.

Admissions to all courses will close around a week prior to commencement of the course, dates of which will be made available on the website once declared.