Now, Cong, NCP high commands to take final call on Pune Lok Sabha seat

Pune Lok Sabha seat, which had traditionally been a Congress bastion until 2014 elections when the BJP snatched it, continues to be a major bone of contention between the Congress and the NCP in their bid to form a pre-poll alliance. After yet another round of talks failed between the two parties, leaders from both sides have now decided to leave the final decision to their respective party high commands.

Advertising

Amid speculations that during the meeting in Mumbai, decision was made to give green signal to the Congress to contest Pune Lok Sabha seat, NCP spokesperson Vidya Chavan told The Indian Express on Saturday: “No final decision has been taken regarding Pune seat. The talks remained inconclusive. But our leader Ajit Pawar has clarified that there was no truth in the reports that Pune seat decision has been taken and it will go the Congress.”

Echoing the views, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said discussions were held for only eight Lok Sabha seats as 40 others have already been decided, but no conclusion was reached as to who should get which seat. “Like seven other contentious seats, Pune seat was also discussed, but there was no agreement over it. It is not correct to say that the NCP will contest from Pune seat. Congress has been winning the seat for quite long and hence the party has been insisting that it should remain with us,” he said. Chavan also said the final decision regarding the disputed seats will be taken by the party’s central leadership.

Chavan said the Congress has insisted that the 2014 formula of 27-21 seats should be followed. “Actually, it was 26-22 seats formula. At the last minute, we were given the Hatkanangale seat to contest in the 2014 elections. Now, the demand is that each party should accommodate the alliance partners and get 24 seats each,” he said.

Advertising

The NCP refuted the contention that it was insisting on Pune seat since party chief Sharad Pawar is likely to contest from there. “We have never said that we desperately want the Pune seat. Both the parties are discussing Pune seat as well as other seven seats. We have finalised 40 seats, but are yet to reach an agreement on the remaining eight seats, including Pune,” said NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik. He added that Sharad Pawar and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will finalise the 48 seats. “We have 10 alliance partners and will have to consider their demands too,” he said.

Pawar has already clarified that he is out of the race for the Lok Sabha election. NCP has been pitching for Pune seat as it believes that it has more strong leaders than the Congress to win the Pune seat. “After Suresh Kalmadi went into oblivion, Congress has no leader to match his popularity. Last time, the Congress had to import an outsider in Vishwajeet Kadam, who lost by such a huge margin that it put question mark over Congress’ existence in Pune. NCP has a dozen strong leaders and is capable of put BJP in place,” said a senior NCP leader. Countering this, a senior Congress leader, also an aspirant for the Pune seat, said the Congress has at least four strong leaders in Pune who have already been preparing to contest the election. “Everyone knows there names. In contrast, nobody knows the NCP aspirants,” he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP also seems to be in a state of confusion as to who will contest the Pune seat. Party leaders in state went to the extent of floating the name of actor Madhuri Dixit for Pune seat, indicating that the party was looking for a strong contender to win the seat.

While sitting MP Anil Shirole has refused to speak about the contender, his party colleague Sanjay Kakade has been more vocal. At a meeting of Lok Sabha aspirants three days back, Kakade sounded confident while saying that if he was fielded by the party, he would win by a margin of over three lakh votes. However, District Guardian Minister Girish Bapat, who is also believed to be an aspirant, refused to get into any debate. “If the party asks me to contest, then like a disciplined soldier, I will obey the party orders. But I don’t want to get into any debate over it,” Bapat said.