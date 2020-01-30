Second sample from Pune tests negative for novel coronavirus, report on 3 more awaited

So far, India is yet to report a case of the novel coronavirus. (Image for representational purpose) So far, India is yet to report a case of the novel coronavirus. (Image for representational purpose)

Samples taken from two Pune residents, who had returned from China and were kept under observation at Naidu hospital in the city, have tested negative for the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV). The report on the sample taken from another patient, who was admitted late on Tuesday night, is yet to be received from the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Health authorities on Wednesday also sent samples taken from two Pune residents who have recently returned from China, where Wuhan is the epicentre of the nCov outbreak.

Pune Municipal Corporation health chief Dr Ramchandra Hankare said of the five persons who have been kept under observation at the isolation ward at Naidu hospital, samples taken from two have tested negative. “On Wednesday, we admitted a 38-year-old man, who was on a business visit to China from January 15 to 21 and had symptoms of cough, cold, fever and body ache. Another 33-year-old man, who was working in China for the last eight months and had come to Pune for a vacation on January 22, developed symptoms of fever and sore throat on January 23. He was also kept under observation at Naidu hospital and reports on three samples are now awaited from NIV,” said Dr Hankare.

Private hospitals in the city are also being urged to keep isolation wards ready as a preparatory measure, said Dr Hankare. He added that a second round of samples will be taken from those currently under observation.

So far, India is yet to report a case of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, at least 20 airports will screen passengers coming from affected countries for the virus, said Dr Archana Patil, director of health, state government.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said till January 28, a total of 4,596 passengers from affected countries were screened. Of these, 23 passengers were from Maharashtra, and 10 of them had symptoms like cold, cough and fever. Six passengers were from Mumbai, three from Pune and one from Nanded. Samples of six persons have already tested negative, said Dr Awate. “Airport officials provide information about the affected passengers to state health authorities. Subsequently, we follow up with them for 28 days,” said Dr Awate.

