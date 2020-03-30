Fumigation by Sodium Hypochlorite can be harmful: Experts

Fumigation is advised in certain circumstances and inside certain rooms, aeroplane, buses etc, which were occupied by confirmed cases of COVID-19. (File photo) Fumigation is advised in certain circumstances and inside certain rooms, aeroplane, buses etc, which were occupied by confirmed cases of COVID-19. (File photo)

Public health expert and chairman of the Maharashtra Communicable Diseases Prevention Control Technical Committee, Dr Subhash Salunkhe, on Monday said fumigation around housing colonies was not only useless in efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic, but the chemical used in fumigation, Sodium Hypochlorite, could have harmful effects.

In a statement issued on Monday, Dr Salunkhe said it has been observed that in certain parts, for example in localities like Kothrud in Pune, municipal workers have carried out fumigation in housing colonies to prevent spread of COVID-19.

“Perhaps this has been done…. by overenthusiastic social workers or elected representatives. However, neither WHO nor any responsible health agency or the Indian Health Ministry have advised such fumigation around houses. This is because such fumigation, spray has no role whatsoever in control of COVID-19,” read the statement.

Fumigation is advised in certain circumstances and inside certain rooms, aeroplane, buses etc, which were occupied by confirmed cases of COVID-19. But Sodium Hypochlorite is toxic and corrosive and it releases nascent chlorine, which is a very powerful oxidising agent and can damage eyes and the respiratory tract, including lungs, said Dr Salunkhe.

“Hence, we request you to instruct the authorities concerned to strictly abstain from any fumigation aound houses in any locality,” said Dr Anant Phadke from Jan Swasthya Abhiyan.

Incidentally, the Pune Municipal Corporation staff responsible for disinfecting and fumigation have been complaining of pressure from corporators who demand fumigation of their respective wards on priority basis. “We have been telling corporators that fumigation of a locality with Sodium Hypochlorite has to be done only in infected areas, but no one is paying heed to it,” said a PMC worker.

