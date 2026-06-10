‘Not going to blacken my hands’: Sena leader Hemant Patil to stay away from Maharashtra MLC polls

With the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections approaching, Shiv Sena MLA Hemant Patil Wednesday announced his decision to stay away from the upcoming polls, and described the election scene as a “farce” driven entirely by money power.

“I do not want to blacken my hands in this brokerage of coal,” Patil told reporters in Nanded, explaining his deliberate absence from the campaign trail for the ruling Mahayuti alliance candidates.

The polling for the vacant Legislative Council seats is scheduled for June 18. Six candidates belonging to the ruling Mahayuti alliance have already been elected unopposed.

Patil alleged that the Council elections have completely abandoned public welfare, changing instead into an exclusive arena for affluent candidates.