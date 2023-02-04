scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Notorious criminal Nanasaheb Gaikwad attacked in Yerwada jail

Police said Gaikwad was sitting inside a barrack when Dayalu attacked him all of a sudden with a metal piece.

Gaikwad was injured on the face and taken to the jail hospital.
Notorious criminal Nanasaheb Gaikwad attacked in Yerwada jail
A jail inmate attacked notorious criminal Nanasaheb Shankar Gaikwad in the premises of the Yerwada Central Prison on Friday morning. Police have identified the assailant as Suresh Baliram Dayalu, who is also lodged in the same prison. A jail officer Subhash Darekar (54) lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Yerwada police station. Police have booked Dayaul under Section 324 of the IPC.

Police said Gaikwad was sitting inside a barrack when Dayalu attacked him all of a sudden with a metal piece. Guards nabbed Dayalu on the spot. Gaikwad was injured on the face and taken to the jail hospital. Gaikwad, along with his son Ganesh, was arrested last year by the Pimpri Chinchwad police. The duo were into illegal money-lending business and were wanted in criminal cases in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

Police had also invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Gaikwad, his son and their six associates, who were found to be allegedly involved in offences such as attempt to murder, extortion, cheating, illegal money-lending and torturing people for recovery of money at huge rate of interest, land grabbing and possessing firearms illegally.

