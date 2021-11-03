Notices to over 100 private hospitals in Pimpri-Chinchwad over fire safety shortcomings

As many as 110 private hospitals in Pimpri-Chinchwad have come under the scanner after they were found to be operating without a proper fire-fighting system. The civic Fire Brigade has issued notices to the hospitals and asked them to take corrective steps by undertaking fire audit of their buildings.

PCMC Fire Brigade chief Kiran Gawde said they had issued notices to 110 private hospitals, most of them small and medium ones. “We have asked these hospitals to conduct a fire audit and submit a report to us,” he said.

Gawde said private hospitals have to conduct an audit on their own. “Our team conducts audit of civic hospitals. We had recommended necessary action to the civic administration to strengthen the fire-fighting system in civic hospitals and accordingly, steps have been initiated,” he said.

Gawde said after they issued notices to private hospitals, many of them took necessary steps to put proper fire-fighting systems in place.

“Some have started the process, some have done it partially. Others have also promised to carry out the process. We are awaiting their response in this regard. We are trying to ensure that all the hospitals, be it civic or private, have adequate fire-fighting systems in case of emergencies,” he said.

Fire Brigade officials said that after two major fire incidents in Vidarbha and Thane, they have been monitoring civic and private hospitals in a bid to ensure that such tragedies do not occur in the

city.