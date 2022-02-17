Notice to Maharashtra on BJP leader’s plea for quashing case of insult to women

A court in Pune district’s Baramati sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl. The man, known to the family, had taken the minor to a poultry farm where he committed the crime.

The court of Additional District and Sessions judge J P Darekar held the accused guilty under sections of IPC and POCSO and Wednesday sentenced the man, identified as Anil Baban Bankar, 38, of Daund, to “rigorous imprisonment for life till his natural death” and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 to be given to the rape survivor.

Bankar was arrested by the Pune Rural Police for raping the minor girl on June 18, 2020. The minor’s mother had lodged an FIR on June 19, 2020 at the Yavat police station. Police booked Bankar under Sections 376 (3), 375 (b), 375 (d), 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The minor’s father is a labourer. Bankar knew the girl’s family and the minor used to address him as uncle. On June 18, 2020, when her parents had gone to the market, he allegedly asked her siblings to go away. He then took the minor to a poultry farm and sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her family members if she narrated the incident to anyone.

The then police sub-inspector of Yavat police station S S Waghmode investigated the case and submitted a chargesheet against Bankar. Special public prosecutor Prasanna Joshi examined seven witnesses in this case.

A statement issued by Joshi said, “The victim girl’s mother turned hostile and gave contradictory statements before the court. But the victim girl narrated the incident in detail to the court. Also, the medical report given by Dr Shashikala M was crucial evidence in this case.”