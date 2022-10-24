‘Notice’ asks women lawyers not to fix their hair in court; no such directive received, says Pune bar body

A notice purportedly issued by the registrar of Pune District Court has created a controversy because of its supposed instructions asking women advocates to refrain from “arranging their hair in the open court” because “it disturbs the functioning” even as the Pune Bar Association has said that its office has not received any such notice.

Earlier, senior advocate Indira Jaising tweeted a photo of the said notice with the caption, “Wow now look! Who is distracted by women advocates and why!” The photo of the notice, purportedly issued on October 20, read: “It is repeatedly noticed that women advocates are arranging their hair in open court which is disturbing functioning of the Court. Hence, women advocates are hereby notified to refrain from such act.” The notice was shown to be signed by the Registrar, District Court, Pune.

However, the President of the Pune Bar Association, Advocate Pandurang Thorve, has said that their office, which receives all notices issued to advocates in advance, has not received any such notice. According to a report from Bar and Bench website quoting unnamed sources, the notice “was withdrawn on Saturday after objections were raised.”

Thorve said, “Our office has not received such notice on the date mentioned. As a norm, all the notices issued to the lawyers are sent to the Pune Bar Association. After the issue was brought to my notice, I have come to the court premises, and have checked some places where the notice could have been pasted. We have not come across it yet.”

He added, “Though some reports suggest that the notice was withdrawn on Saturday, it needs to be noted that Friday was the last day of functioning of the court before the Diwali holidays began on Saturday. We are getting more details on this.”

When asked about the notice as reported, Thorve said, “The courts function with a set of norms to maintain the decorum. We will be able to comment once we verify all the details and see the notice.”