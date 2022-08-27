Noted environmentalist Avinash Narayanaswamy makes pit stop at APCCI office on international expedition

Noted environmentalist Avinash Narayanaswamy made a pit stop at Adar Poonawalla Clean City (APCCI) office at Pune, Maharashtra, on his international expedition ‘Aris BioEnergy Bio Diesel Odyssey 2022’ in an Indian made car powered by biodiesel.

He was felicitated by the APCCI team members, including Chief Executive Officer Krishnan Komandur, COO Malhar Karwande and Project Manager Mangesh Kshirsagar.

Narayanaswamy, a chemical engineer and founder of start-up Green Law, is accompanied by product designer Aakankash on this expedition, which will cover three countries (India, Nepal and Bhutan), covering 10,000 km over 30 days.

The initiative is supported by India’s leading aggregator of used cooking oil, Aris BioEnergy which converts used cooking oil into biodiesel.

The initiative is also supported by Commtel Networks and Ventient Energy besides other sponsors.

Narayanaswamy said the expedition will emphasize the importance of environmental protection, share sustainable lifestyle ideas/practices.

“This drive will not only create awareness on sustainability but we will also encourage a lot of young people to protect our environment and create a difference for our coming generations,” Narayanaswamy said.

“The climate change is a reality and the climate clock is ticking very fast. We will engage with students from universities and youth organizations,” he added.

The ‘Aris BioEnergy Bio Diesel Odyssey 2022’ was flagged off from Bengaluru on August 24.