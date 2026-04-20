Noted author Sampat Jadhav, others attacked with pepper spray; 5 booked

Jadhav is currently a member of the “Sahityaratna Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Charitra Sadhane Prakashan Samiti” of Maharashtra government. (Photo enhanced with AI)

Noted author Dr Sampat Jadhav, age 76 years, was attacked with pepper spray attack allegedly by a group of men following a meeting of the Matang community on the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Caste reservations, near the Annabhau Sathe statue in Sarasbaug area of Pune city, on Sunday night.

Deepak Kundlik Kasbe (35), an office bearer of a Matang community organisation, lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case, at Swargate police station.

Police booked five persons identified as Sahdev Dhaware of Ghorpadi Peth, Pravin Popatrao Shelar, Pramod Nade, Swapnil Sonawane and Omkar Hinge of Bibvewadi.

Kasbe stated in the FIR that the accused allegedly hurled abuses at Dr Sampat Jadhav after the Matang community meeting, around 10 pm. When Kasbe intervened, the accused allegedly thrashed him and threatened him at gunpoint.