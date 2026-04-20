Noted author Sampat Jadhav, others attacked with pepper spray; 5 booked

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Noted author Dr Sampat Jadhav, age 76 years, was attacked with pepper spray attack allegedly by a group of men following a meeting of the Matang community on the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Caste reservations, near the Annabhau Sathe statue in Sarasbaug area of Pune city, on Sunday night.
Deepak Kundlik Kasbe (35), an office bearer of a Matang community organisation, lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case, at Swargate police station.
Police booked five persons identified as Sahdev Dhaware of Ghorpadi Peth, Pravin Popatrao Shelar, Pramod Nade, Swapnil Sonawane and Omkar Hinge of Bibvewadi.
Kasbe stated in the FIR that the accused allegedly hurled abuses at Dr Sampat Jadhav after the Matang community meeting, around 10 pm. When Kasbe intervened, the accused allegedly thrashed him and threatened him at gunpoint.
The accused even hit the gun butt on Kasbe’s head. When he tried to run away from the spot, the accused allegedly pepper sprayed Kasbe and other people, including Dr Jadhav, at the spot.
When contacted, Dr Jadhav said, “I took part in the Matang community’s meeting and expressed my views that sub-categorisation of Scheduled Caste reservations should be done through constitutional ways. After the meeting, some people hurled abuses at me. They also pepper sprayed my eyes and other people. It left me totally blank and I sat down at the spot for sometime… My eyes were irritating till the early hours of Monday. I came to know in the morning that Deepak Kasbe has filed a complaint with the police. I do not know the people involved in violence,” Jadhav told The Indian Express.
Jadhav is currently a member of the “Sahityaratna Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Charitra Sadhane Prakashan Samiti” of Maharashtra government.
Meanwhile, police have booked the accused persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 118(1) (Intentionally causing hurt or injury with dangerous weapons), 115(2), 189(4) (Unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 191(3), 351(1) (criminal intimidation) and sections of the Indian Arms Act.
Senior police inspector Yashwant Nikam said, “We have nabbed two suspects. Further investigation is on.”
Police sub inspector Shirsath, the investigation officer said, “It is learnt that the suspects were also a part of the meeting. The probe is underway.”