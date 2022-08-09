Not upset with NCP about leader of Opposition post: Jayant Patil

August 9, 2022 5:35:32 am
EVEN as NCP chief Sharad Pawar is set to meet party leaders Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil soon, the latter has denied that he is upset about being denied the opposition leader’s post in the state Assembly. “I am not upset. I am the state president of the party. How can I be upset ? I have been busy with local civic elections…,” Patil told reporters in Sangli on Monday.
However, NCP sources said there has been speculation that Patil was upset after Ajit Pawar was appointed the leader of Opposition in the Assembly. “Patil had told the party leadership that since Ajit Pawar had already served as the deputy chief minister, he should have been given the post,” said a NCP leader, adding that Sharad Pawar is likely to hold a meeting with the two leaders soon to resolve the issue.
“There were only speculations about Patil being upset. It is good that he has himself clarified the matter,” said NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade.
Meanwhile, the BJP’s state unit on Monday said those MLAs and leaders in the NCP and Congress who “do not feel politically safe” are in touch with the party.
Subscriber Only Stories
“We do not have to invite anyone. The MLAs from Congress and NCP do not see any future in their own parties. They do not consider themselves safe politically. As a result, they are veering towards the BJP,” party spokesperson Madhav Bhandari told The Indian Express.
Bhandari also denied speculation that in case the Supreme Court verdict regarding disqualification of 16 MLAs goes against them, there is a danger to the current state government, headed by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. “In case the 16 MLAs are disqualified, there will still be no danger to the government as we have the numbers to secure majority,” said Bhandari.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Reminding political class of ‘untouchability’: Dalit yatra from Ahmedabad to Delhi stopped at Haryana
Latest News
Not upset with NCP about leader of Opposition post: Jayant Patil
SPPU to attempt world record of largest online album of people holding Tricolour
Hearing impaired student tops exam in Persons with Disabilities category
Pune: Overall results of city students fall slightly
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to talk and listen to each other, keep lines of communication open
Cattle deaths at Amroha shelter: Village pradhan among nine arrested
Letter links Shrikant Tyagi to BJP, had police cover for over a year
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small towns
Shuttlers land three gold medals in final flourish, lift India to fourth in CWG tally
A Disruption-mukt Parliament
Bellary Reddy wants to restart mining, Andhra tells SC ‘no objection’
Loss of smell and taste can be devastating. The after-effects of Covid-19 are still not fully understood or reckoned with