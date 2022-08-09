Not upset with NCP about leader of Opposition post: Jayant Patil

EVEN as NCP chief Sharad Pawar is set to meet party leaders Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil soon, the latter has denied that he is upset about being denied the opposition leader’s post in the state Assembly. “I am not upset. I am the state president of the party. How can I be upset ? I have been busy with local civic elections…,” Patil told reporters in Sangli on Monday.

However, NCP sources said there has been speculation that Patil was upset after Ajit Pawar was appointed the leader of Opposition in the Assembly. “Patil had told the party leadership that since Ajit Pawar had already served as the deputy chief minister, he should have been given the post,” said a NCP leader, adding that Sharad Pawar is likely to hold a meeting with the two leaders soon to resolve the issue.

“There were only speculations about Patil being upset. It is good that he has himself clarified the matter,” said NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s state unit on Monday said those MLAs and leaders in the NCP and Congress who “do not feel politically safe” are in touch with the party.

“We do not have to invite anyone. The MLAs from Congress and NCP do not see any future in their own parties. They do not consider themselves safe politically. As a result, they are veering towards the BJP,” party spokesperson Madhav Bhandari told The Indian Express.

Bhandari also denied speculation that in case the Supreme Court verdict regarding disqualification of 16 MLAs goes against them, there is a danger to the current state government, headed by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. “In case the 16 MLAs are disqualified, there will still be no danger to the government as we have the numbers to secure majority,” said Bhandari.