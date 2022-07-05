Not many takers in Maharashtra for Covid precaution dose in 18-59 age group

There has been some reluctance among the public in Maharashtra to take the Covid-19 precaution dose, particularly among those in the 18-59 age group, state officials have said. As against more than 20 lakh booster doses administered in the 60+ age group, only around 7.25 lakh precaution doses have been administered in the 18-59 age group, as per government data.

Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary of Maharashtra, admitted that there was not much uptake when it came to booster shots. “Perhaps the likely reason could be the lack of fear about Covid now,” Dr Vyas told The Indian Express.

More than 7.25 lakh precaution doses have been administered across Maharashtra since the drive for the booster shot commenced on May 10 for those in the age group 18 years and above. As per a state health department report on July 4, over three lakh booster doses have been administered in Mumbai followed by nearly two lakh in Pune.

Across Maharashtra, Covid positivity rate has been coming down. “There has also been a marginal decline in the number of Covid cases,” Dr Vyas said. Till July 4, there were a total of 21,935 patients with Covid across Maharashtra.

State immunisation officer Dr Sachin Desai told The Indian Express that on an average daily 80,000 vaccine doses are being administered of which a majority are taking the second dose of the Covid vaccine, while youngsters in the 12-14 age group are taking the Corbevax vaccine dose.

In Maharashtra, till date around 17 crore vaccine doses have been administered of which over 9 crore are first doses and 7.48 crore are second doses. Overall, a total of 38.45 lakh beneficiaries have taken the precaution dose. Meanwhile, in the 12-14 age group around 24 lakh beneficiaries have got the first vaccine dose while 13 lakh are fully vaccinated. In the 15-59 age group, over 7 crore have got the first vaccine shot.

There are 1.36 crore beneficiaries who are yet to take the second shot of Covishield vaccine of which more than 13 lakh beneficiaries are from Pune, followed by 9.2 lakh from Thane and 8.9 lakh from Mumbai. Over 31 lakh are due for the second dose of Covaxin vaccine of which more than two lakh beneficiaries are from Pune, followed by1.8 lakh from Buldhana and 1.6 lakh from Mumbai.

The trend is in keeping with data across some surveys that indicate not many are keen on a precaution dose. According to data collected online among 1,013 urban respondents in the country by YouGov’s Omnibus between June 14 and 17 this year (using YouGov’s panel of over 20 million people worldwide), 64 per cent indicated that they were not willing to take a booster dose as they felt safe with two shots of the Covid-19 vaccine and were not keen on taking an additional shot.