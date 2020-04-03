Not just: Automobile dealers on SC relief for clearance of BS-IV vehicles

Pune: Workers spray disinfectant in a residential area to contain the spread of coronavirus, at Bavdhan in Pune city, Monday, March 23, 2020. (PTI Photo) Pune: Workers spray disinfectant in a residential area to contain the spread of coronavirus, at Bavdhan in Pune city, Monday, March 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Automobile dealers in the city do not see much hope in the Supreme Court relief for clearance of unsold stock of Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) vehicles that lies with dealers, the deadline for sale of which ended on March 31. Dealers say the conditions put by the apex court to sell the stock within 10 days of revocation of the ongoing lockdown and permitting sale of only 10 per cent of the total stock, are “not just in the light of the unprecedented situation due to COVID-19”.

Due to the lockdown, automobile dealers in Pune have failed to clear their BS-IV stock, as the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) had put a restriction on their sale till March 31.

On March 27, the Supreme Court allowed the limited and conditional sale and registration of not more than 10 per cent pending BS-IV stock (as conveyed to the apex court) with vehicle dealers (except in Delhi, NCR), within 10 days of lifting of the lockdown in a city following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The Pune Automobile Dealers’ Association (PADA) said the relief given by Supreme Court was partial as it has allowed the sale of only 10 per of the available stock within 10 days of revocation of the lockdown.

PADA president Virmeet Singh Maini said dealers do not see much hope in the relief granted by the Supreme Court.

“We have to understand that when the lockdown will be revoked, the first priority of families won’t’ be to buy vehicles. They will be circumspect about spending and will see that there lives return to normalcy before they would make a big purchase,” said Maini.

Maini added that there were about 1,000 four-wheelers, 800 LCV and MCV (commercial vehicles, lightweight and heavyweight) and 1,000 two-wheelers in BS-IV category that were unsold.

“A relief would be if the SC allows us to sell most of the stock, which will also bring in much-needed revenue to the industry and to the government too in the form of taxes. The current conditions…are not just,” said Maini.

Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has advised NIC to facilitate states /UTs in limited registration of BS-IV vehicles all over India, except Delhi/NCR, in compliance with the Supreme Court directions. Bharat Stage (BS) emission norms are standards instituted by the government to regulate the output of air pollutants from motor vehicles. The BS-IV norms have been enforced across the country since April 2017.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd