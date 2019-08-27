‘Not drying up fast enough’: Rain affects Ganesha idols in Pune

SEVERAL GANPATI idol makers are affected by the rain that lashed Pune a few weeks ago. Many idols in various parts of the city have been dried in a hurry resulting in fragile structures.

Advertising

“We make idols on orders according to our customer’s preference. This year, the idols are taking a long time to dry because of poor sunlight,” says Gori Ghanekar, a shop owner selling Ganpati idols.

“We use sand or clay to make idols and not plaster of paris. The latter dries quickly but causes pollution to the water bodies,” Ghanekar added.

With colouring as an important aspect that attracts customers, many sculptors are worried about cracks in the idols. Anat Nair, a shop owner in Shivaji Nagar, says, “When idols crack because of the rain or the wind, it is challenging to touch up with paint.”

One of the customers said, “We only buy eco-friendly Ganpati for our home. We need to cover it with plastic and cloth to protect from rain. I have heard of many cases where the idols have dissolved in

rainwater.”