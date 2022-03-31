Northwest, central India should brace for intense heatwaves in April: IMD

People staying in northwest and central India should brace for intense heatwaves this summer, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Regions including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha will be experiencing summers unlike that in 2020 and 2021, officials said, while releasing the Monthly Temperature and Rainfall Outlook for the country for April.

“There will be above normal maximum temperatures over northwest and central India, whereas normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely over the rest of the country,” Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of IMD, said.

India records an average of 39.3 mm of rainfall in April. However, rain over Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and large parts of northeast India will be below normal as well in April, adding to the overall heat, the IMD officials added.

On the contrary, thunderstorms will bring rains over south peninsular India, keeping a check on the maximum temperatures. The prevailing La Nina conditions are likely to continue till July or even August, according to IMD. La Nina is an ocean phenomenon when sea-surface temperatures over the equatorial Pacific Ocean remain cooler than normal. These are known to favour India’s summer monsoon.

Whereas, the Indian Ocean Dipole, another ocean-phenomenon realised closer home along the Indian Ocean continues to remain neutral and is expected to turn negative sometime in June, a situation which is not favourable for monsoon in India.