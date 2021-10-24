After a week’s delay, northeast monsoon onset over south India likely on October 26: IMD

The southwest monsoon will finally exit from the country over the next two days, ending yet another extended rainy season over India. Normally, the summer monsoon withdraws completely by October 15.

Simultaneously, the northeast monsoon will make an onset over southern peninsular India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. If realised, the onset will be after a slight delay of six days from normal.

“With the likely setting in of the easterly winds in lower tropospheric levels over the Bay of Bengal and southern India, the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw and the rainfall associated with the northeast monsoon will commence over peninsular India over the next 48 hours,” the IMD forecast Sunday.

After 2008, the complete withdrawal of the southwest monsoon has shown some amount of delay from normal. It ranged between four days and 13 days, the latest withdrawal being on October 29 in 2010. In addition to this extended stay, the rainfall activity picking up the intensity during the withdrawal phase is becoming a recurrent phenomenon in India. This year, parts of Uttarakhand, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Assam witnessed heavy to very heavy rain and caused massive destruction to property.

Though the associated rainfall was due to multiple weather systems active simultaneously, the all-India rainfall this month has been 42 per cent above normal. Presently, rainfall over Sikkim, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in October remains in the ‘large excess’ category.