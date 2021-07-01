Normal rainfall expected in July over Maharashtra, but specter of delayed rain looms over Konkan, Vidarbha

As June rainfall over the state was fairly good, with surplus of 31 per cent and many areas recording above normal rain, the only hope now is that the soil is able to retain its moisture till fresh spells of rain arrive later next week. (Express file photo by Deepak Joshi)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday said that July rainfall over most parts of Maharashtra will be normal. But rainfall along Konkan, southern Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha will remain below normal this month, it said.

The IMD released the country-wide rainfall forecast for July and also shared the possible rainfall’s spatial distribution for this month.

The ongoing kharif season in the state — particularly over districts of western Solapur, southern Osmanabad, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur — could be affected as sowing may be hit due delay in July rainfall.

“The rainfall could be below normal over these select districts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra,” said Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, director general of IMD.

July rainfall over the state is critical as this is when farmers progress from the transplantation-stage to the sowing-stage. The month-long sowing window over Maharashtra ends by mid-July and any deviation in rainfall this month can pose a serious threat to the total area under cultivation and thereby the total farm produce.

Except rice, most other crops are either in their transplantation stages or are awaiting sowing in Maharashtra.

The IMD has advised farmers to closely monitor cultivation activities as rainfall revival is not likely till July 7. It has been suggested that farmers use irrigation and other means to provide water to the already sown crops from last month.

“There is a forecast of rainfall delay in July and this will affect the overall sowing in many states,” Met officials said.

As June rainfall over the state was fairly good, with surplus of 31 per cent and many areas recording above normal rain, the only hope now is that the soil is able to retain its moisture till fresh spells of rain arrive later next week.