Normal or more rainfall this monsoon: SASCOF

Most of South Asia will receive either normal or above normal rain during the upcoming summer monsoon season, according to the consensus statement released at the 22nd South Asia Climate Outlook Forum (SASCOF).

The forecast is almost in tune with the first stage Southwest Monsoon forecast for India released earlier this month by the India Meteorological Department.

As per the consensus statement, above normal rainfall has been predicted over the Himalayan foothills, parts of coastal Gujarat, north Maharashtra, Jharkhand, West Bengal, areas along Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Nepal, Bhutan and northern Sri Lanka.

Rainfall during the June to September season will, however, be below normal over extreme southern areas of Kerala, Lakshadweep, west Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Kashmir, central and southern Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

During the Southwest Monsoon season, the maximum temperature over most of South Asia — barring Afghanistan, eastern Myanmar and Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh — will remain above normal.

SASCOF is a forum where climate experts from India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Myanmar meet twice annually to discuss the Southwest and Northeast monsoons. This year, the meet was held virtually from April 26 to 28.