Nominations sought from entrepreneurs, institutions for Pride of Pune awards

The Maharashtra Industrial and Economic Development Association (MIEDA) and the SME Chamber of India have sought nominations from entrepreneurs, enterprises, institutions and individuals for the Pride of Pune Awards, 2022.

“MIEDA and SME Chamber of India have been functioning for economic and industrial development for the last 29 years and… is on the forefront of advocating towards policy change and its implementation,” said Deepti Patil, deputy CEO of MIEDA and of SME Chamber of India, in a press release.

“Pride of Pune Awards is a unique recognition for enterprises, entrepreneurs, business tycoons, institutions, thought leaders, inventors, start-ups, young and women entrepreneurs, individuals and heads of corporates, MNCs, financial and educational institutions for their outstanding contributions,” Patil said.

The awards will brand and market their efforts and initiatives and the winners will be recognised as role models and brand ambassadors of Pune, she added.

The awards categories are: brand ambassador of Pune, best entrepreneur of the year, best corporate, best financial institution, best educational institution, best corporate leader, best innovative company/institution, best philanthropist, best MNC, best enterprise – innovation and inventions, best mid-sized enterprise, best SME, best family-owned business, best cooperative sector, women entrepreneur, best start-up – innovation and inventions, best thought leader and best NGO.

“We invite nominations and request the interested persons and institutions to send their requests to director@miedaindia.com and mieda2@outlook.com,” the release added.