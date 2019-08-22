Noise pollution by Ganesh mandals: Pimpri police, PCMC pass the buck

THE Pimpri-Chinchwad Police and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) seem to be passing the buck when it comes to taking action against Ganesh mandals, which have started practising ‘dhol tasha’ in residential areas and on key roads, causing noise pollution and traffic gridlocks.

Ahead of the Ganesh festival next month, several mandals have started ‘dhol tasha’ practice sessions, with volunteers loudly playing traditional musical instruments. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Pune-Mumbai highway seems to be their favourite spot. Activists said that busy roads and residential areas have become popular spots for mandals to practise ‘dhol tasha’, resulting in traffic chaos and noise pollution. According to the activists, it should ideally be done on open grounds or near riversides.

When contacted, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner R K Padmanabhan said they can’t take action because of a High Court ruling. “The HC has given a ruling in this matter… We will abide by the order,” he said. The civic body gives permission to the mandals and it should act in the matter, he added.

The PCMC said it was not its job. “The PCMC does not give permission to the mandals. This issue relates to noise pollution and the police should take action in the matter,” PCMC executive engineer Sanjay Kulkarni said. He added that he was not aware of any HC ruling on practice sessions by mandals.

Civic activist Shridhar Chalkha said that the PCMC and police cannot shun their responsibilities.

“Ganesh mandal volunteers use traditional musical instruments and these are being played in residential areas. The decibel levels should not cross the 40-50 mark. However, during the practice sessions the noise levels cross the 100-decibel mark,” advocate Sachin Godambe said.

Meanwhile, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police said they would take action against any mandal forcibly seeking “vargani” or donation from people. “We will book them for extortion,” Padmanabhan said.

On Monday, the police arrested three persons in Bhosari area for trying to collect funds forcibly for the Ganesh festival following a complaint lodged by a businessman. A case under Section 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and other relevant sections of IPC was registered against the three.

Besides Bhosari area, Thergaon, Kalewadi, Mohannagar, Chikhli and Wakad are some of the areas where volunteers in the past had tried to forcibly collect donation.

The police said they were keeping a close watch especially on Bhosari, Kalewadi and Chiklhi areas.