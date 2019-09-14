Noise levels drop slightly, but still above permissible limits during this year’s Ganesh festival

The noise levels in Pune during the recently-concluded Ganesh festival dropped marginally compared to last year, according to studies conducted by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the College of Engineering, Pune. The team from the College of Engineering, Pune, recorded a drop in noise levels by almost four decibels (dB) during the Ganesh immersion procession at Laxmi Road on Thursday morning and Friday morning.

The MPCB, which monitored noise levels at 18 different locations on five days, also found a drop in noise levels by at least eight decibels compared to last year.

Dr Mahesh Shindikar, assistant professor of biology at the Applied Science Department, College of Engineering, Pune, told The Indian Express that a concerted effort by Ganesh mandals, effective administration and increasing awareness about harmful effects of noise pollution had led to a drop of four decibels.

The noise level this year was 86.2 dB, lower than the average 90.4 decibels last year and the 90.9 dB of 2017.

“The levels continue to flout standard permissible norms, but at least this is a start and there is increasing awareness among the Ganesh mandals. However, this effort along Laxmi Road should now be replicated at other areas of the city and outskirts,” said Dr Shindikar, who, along with a team of students, has been conducting sound monitoring exercises at 10 locations on the final day of Ganesh visarjan for 18 years.

As per the rules on noise pollution, the permissible level during the day is 50 dB in silent zones and 55 dB in residential areas. The noise level was very high at a particular point on visarjan day, 4 pm on September 12. It was 101.2 dB at Umbrya Ganpati chowk, 102.6 dB at Kunte chowk and 107 dB at Limbaraj Maharaj chowk.

The average noise level recorded on September 12 and 13 was highest at Limbaraj Maharaj chowk (90.5dB), said Shindikar. The noise made by traditional instruments such as dhol/pakhwaj, when at least 17-18 are used together in a troupe, was as loud as the DJ systems, he said.

The MPCB’s Pune unit, meanwhile, monitored noise levels at 18 locations on five days of Ganesh festival, between 6 pm and midnight, said regional officer Dilip Khedkar.

On September 2, the first day of the festival, the average noise level was between 75 and 85 dB across 18 locations. The maximum noise level recorded on visarjan day, September 12, was at Karve Road (96.6dB) and Laxmi Road (Shagun chowk – 92.8dB).

Thergaon- Chaphekar chowk in Pimpri-Chinchwad also recorded a high noise level at 97.5 dB, said Khedkar. “Last year, the noise level at several places was over 100 decibels, which has come down,” he added.