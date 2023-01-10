scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

NOCs of more than 2,000 CBSE schools in Maharashtra to be cross verified: Education Commissioner

The state school education department had initiated an inquiry when they found out that some schools in Pune were functioning as CBSE affiliated ones without the requisite NoC.

The education commissioner issued instructions to the department to check why as many as 666 schools across Maharashtra have not yet mentioned the government’s approval number as a part of their data on the UDISE. (Representational)

Maharashtra Education Commissioner Suraj Mandhare Tuesday said that the No Objection Certificates (NoC) of the schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be cross verified to ensure there are no irregularities.

Mandhare, who is keen on taking serious measures to check malpractices, told The Indian Express that there are over 2,000 schools that are affiliated to the CBSE board in Maharashtra.

The state school education department had initiated an inquiry when they found out that some schools in Pune were functioning as CBSE affiliated ones without the requisite NoC. The Pune police have now launched a probe into the alleged racket of providing fake NoCs.

“The present case relates to procuring fabricated NoCs for CBSE affiliation from the government of Maharashtra. We will now cross verify all the no objection certificates granted to CBSE-affiliated schools and ensure whether they are fake or not. Initially, these will be taken in our possession and checked whether it has been issued by the Maharashtra government or someone has played mischief. Once our inquiry is complete, we will decide on the further course of action,” Mandhare said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 10, 2023: Know about Climate Migration, Make in-India P...
UPSC Key- January 10, 2023: Know about Climate Migration, Make in-India P...
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each

The education commissioner also issued instructions to the department to check why as many as 666 schools across Maharashtra have not yet mentioned the government’s approval number as a part of their data on the Uniform District Information System for Education (UDISE).

The UDISE is the largest management information system initiated by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India where data is being collected in real time on various parameters ranging from examination results, infrastructure, enrolments and others.

Mandhare said that they had complete data of 1.1 lakh schools. There were, however, 666 schools where data related to the government approval number is missing on the portal. “Instructions have been issued to investigate this aspect. It is likely that schools may still have to upload data. The probability of a fabricated one is also not being ruled out but it is too early to comment now and our investigations are underway,” he said.

More from Pune
Advertisement

When contacted, a principal of a top CBSE-affiliated school on condition of anonymity said that over the years there has been a huge demand for affiliations of the CBSE board. “This is mainly as the CBSE follows the National Council of Educational Research and Training curriculum – which is the base for most competitive examinations (JEE/NEET and so on) managed centrally by the government,” the principal pointed out.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 20:14 IST
Next Story

Ahmedabad: 14 police staff absent for long periods suspended

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close