NOC must for work on plots above 500 sq m: Housing dept to MHADA

MHADA, a state-owned body, has 57 colonies under it and owns approximately 2,000 hectares of land spread over 104 layouts in Mumbai. It also has colonies in Thane.

Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) will now have to take a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the state housing department for each development work it undertakes on its plots measuring above 500 square metres.

According to a circular issued by the state housing department on Monday, any project that is being taken up by the MHADA’s Slum Improvement Board through local area development fund of Parliamentarians and legislators will also need approval from the state government.

Last month, the housing department had issued a number of Government Resolutions (GRs), stating that before issuing the NOC and Letter of Intent for redevelopment of buildings, MHADA must forward the proposal to it and obtain its approval. This was done because, at times, the Repairs Board issued clearances for redevelopment without keeping the state government in the loop, officials said. The latest circular has clearly specified the plot sizes that would require the state housing department’s approval.

MHADA officials, meanwhile, said the circular would undermine its authority, adding it would have to approach Mantralaya for getting the works sanctioned “which would defeat the purpose of decentralisation.”