Pune Metro issues ‘no-NOC, no-work’ warning after Shukrawar Peth tunnel breach

Land opposite Khadak police station where in a high-risk breach was caused in the underground tunnel of Pune Metro line in Shukrawar Peth due to unauthorised borewell drilling. (Express photo/Arul Horizon)

Following the recent incident of unauthorised borewell drilling causing a high-risk breach in the underground Metro tunnel in Shukrawar Peth, Pune Metro has warned of legal action and financial recovery for damage to its infrastructure.

The authorities have said that a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the metro rail authority is mandatory to perform construction work.

“All property owners, developers, housing societies, and other organisations undertaking development or redevelopment work on their premises within 20 meters of either the elevated or underground metro rail route must obtain permission or a No Objection Certificate from the concerned metro authority before starting the work,” said Chandrashekhar Tambekar, spokesperson for Pune Metro.