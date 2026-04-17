Pune Metro issues ‘no-NOC, no-work’ warning after Shukrawar Peth tunnel breach

Recently, unauthorised borewell drilling has caused a high-risk breach in the underground Pune Metro tunnel in Shukrawar Peth.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneUpdated: Apr 17, 2026 05:59 PM IST
Land opposite Khadak police station where in a high-risk breach was caused in the underground tunnel of Pune Metro line in Shukrawar Peth due to unauthorised borewell drilling. (Express photo/Arul Horizon)Land opposite Khadak police station where in a high-risk breach was caused in the underground tunnel of Pune Metro line in Shukrawar Peth due to unauthorised borewell drilling. (Express photo/Arul Horizon)
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Following the recent incident of unauthorised borewell drilling causing a high-risk breach in the underground Metro tunnel in Shukrawar Peth, Pune Metro has warned of legal action and financial recovery for damage to its infrastructure.

The authorities have said that a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the metro rail authority is mandatory to perform construction work.

“All property owners, developers, housing societies, and other organisations undertaking development or redevelopment work on their premises within 20 meters of either the elevated or underground metro rail route must obtain permission or a No Objection Certificate from the concerned metro authority before starting the work,” said Chandrashekhar Tambekar, spokesperson for Pune Metro.

He said the Pune Metro has issued a public notice after the recent incident led to damage to the tunnel roof of the underground metro route at Shukrawar Peth in Kasba Peth due to the borewell drilling in a private property. “The Pune Metro Rail filed a police complaint against the property owner and developer,” said Tambekar, adding that providing more clarity was necessary to avoid such incidents.

Works that need Pune Metro’s prior approval

The work requiring permission from the Metro authorities includes construction, demolition, digging, plinth work, excavating, geotechnical study, borewell drilling, and well construction. Tambekar added, “Laying cables or pipelines for utility services and basic civic services will also require permission or a No Objection Certificate.” Civic services include laying water pipelines, drainage lines, and constructing stormwater drainage, while utility services include laying electric cables, telecommunication cables, and gas pipelines.

“Those who do not follow Pune Metro’s instructions will face legal action and must also pay for the financial loss to the metro property due to structural damage,” he said.

Citizens should apply for permission or a No Objection Certificate to the planning department of Pune Metro, said Tambekar.

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Incidentally, the Pune metro has been designated as a planning authority for an area within 500 metres on either side of its route. It has the power to grant permission for new construction and recover development charges with a high Floor Space Index for construction projects.

The Pune metro presently has operations on two routes. The first route is from PCMC to Swargate, which is elevated from PCMC to Shivajinagar and underground from Shivajinagar to Swargate, passing beneath the Mutha River and cutting across the city center. The second route is completely elevated from Vanaz to Ramwadi, while Line 3, which is elevated from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, is going to start soon.

Meanwhile, work on the extension of the elevated route from PCMC to Nigdi has started, while the underground extension route from Swargate to Katraj, and elevated routes from Vanaz to Chandni Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagholi, will commence soon.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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