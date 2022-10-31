scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Nobel laureate professor from UK to visit SPPU campus tomorrow

Sir Richard J Roberts, from New England Biolabs, won the Nobel prize in physiology or medicine category in 1993.

Nobel laureate Sir Richard J Roberts. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Sir Richard J Roberts from New England Biolabs, who won the Nobel prize in physiology or medicine category in 1993, will visit the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Wednesday to deliver a lecture on the subject The Path to Nobel Prize.

During his visit to Pune, Roberts will also call upon firms like Serum Institute of India (SII) and Persistent Systems besides research institutes such as National Chemical Laboratories (NCL) and National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS). He will also visit city colleges like Modern College and Fergusson College and address the students there.

His lecture at SPPU campus is scheduled at the auditorium of National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS) at 11.45 am on November 2. His lecture will cover his interest and journey in science, his pursuit during his Ph D in chemistry and fascination with biology. His talk will be broadcasted on the website of SPPU through the link https://webcast.unipune.ac.in.

Professor Avinash Kumbhar, head, Department of Chemistry, has appealed to students and researchers to join the lecture that would go on till 1.25 pm. SPPU students will get a chance to interact with Roberts at the Department of Chemistry after the lecture.

