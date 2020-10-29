No water supply to parts of city on Nov 2

The pumping stations that will be non-operational that day include Parvati water works, Raw water pumping, Cantonment water works, SNDT, Warje pumping centre, Navin Holkar pumping station and Chikhli pumping station.

Parts of the city will not get any water supply on November 2 due to emergency repair work at various pumping stations in the city. The water supply will be restored on November 3.

The pumping stations that will be non-operational that day include Parvati water works, Raw water pumping, Cantonment water works, SNDT, Warje pumping centre, Navin Holkar pumping station and Chikhli pumping station.

Areas which will not have any water supply on November 2 include Dattawadi, Rajendra Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Deccan, Shivajinagar, Swargate, Parvati Darshan, Mukundnagar, Parvatigaon, Sahakarnagar, Satararoad, Padmavati, Katraj, Dhankawadi, Karve Road, Erandwane, Kothrud, Pashan, Aundh, Bopodi, Khadki, Baner, Bavdhan, Warje, Sus and Sutarwadi. The Pune cantonment area, Pune station, Koregaon park, Wanaworie, Kondhwa, Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Yerawada, Nagarroad, Kharadi, Lohegaon, Tingrenagar, Kalas, Dhanori and Vishrantwadi.

