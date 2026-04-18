No water, rising costs, safety fears: Pune tanker strike exposes Undri’s fragile lifeline

Residents reported an increase of ₹100–₹200 per tanker, adding to already steep costs. (Express photo/Arul Horizon)

Written by Nilambari Salunke and Piyush Padwale

A 24-hour tanker strike in Pune’s Undri–Mohammadwadi–Pisoli belt has laid bare a deeper crisis: an entire region surviving on an unreliable and expensive private water network, with civic infrastructure still incomplete.

For residents, the disruption spiralled into an emergency within hours. At Little Hearts Society in Undri, storage tanks ran dry quickly. “Even our backup got exhausted. Residents were constantly calling, asking when water would come,” said Zeeshan Jamadar, a social activist and committee member. With children and elderly residents affected, housing societies were left scrambling for alternatives, with none available.

The story was no different across the locality. At Raheja Reserve in Mohammadwadi, supply came to a complete halt. “We don’t get even a single drop from the corporation. When tankers stop, everything stops,” said resident Ashok Mehendale. Even societies that had stored water found it insufficient. Within hours, drinking water and daily-use reserves were exhausted.