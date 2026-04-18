No water, rising costs, safety fears: Pune tanker strike exposes Undri’s fragile lifeline

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Written by Nilambari Salunke and Piyush Padwale
A 24-hour tanker strike in Pune’s Undri–Mohammadwadi–Pisoli belt has laid bare a deeper crisis: an entire region surviving on an unreliable and expensive private water network, with civic infrastructure still incomplete.
For residents, the disruption spiralled into an emergency within hours. At Little Hearts Society in Undri, storage tanks ran dry quickly. “Even our backup got exhausted. Residents were constantly calling, asking when water would come,” said Zeeshan Jamadar, a social activist and committee member. With children and elderly residents affected, housing societies were left scrambling for alternatives, with none available.
The story was no different across the locality. At Raheja Reserve in Mohammadwadi, supply came to a complete halt. “We don’t get even a single drop from the corporation. When tankers stop, everything stops,” said resident Ashok Mehendale. Even societies that had stored water found it insufficient. Within hours, drinking water and daily-use reserves were exhausted.
Residents criticised the sudden halt, calling it irresponsible. “Water is an essential service. Even during Covid, supply was not disrupted like this. There should have been prior notice,” said Deepa Cheema of the Mohammedwadi Undri Residents Welfare and Development Foundation. The absence of any contingency plan forced residents to run between police stations and civic offices in desperation.
When tanker services resumed, another shock followed — higher prices.
Residents reported an increase of ₹100–₹200 per tanker, adding to already steep costs. Operators justified the hike, citing compliance measures and operational expenses, but for residents dependent on multiple tankers daily, the burden is significant.
“Even a small increase adds up. We pay taxes, yet we are deprived of basic necessities,” Cheema said.
When asked about the same, tanker operators said the increase was minimal and necessary. Sushant Lonkar of R T Water Tanker said services resumed immediately after talks with authorities. “We have resumed all tanker services; we have only requested an additional ₹100 per trip due to added costs like environmental charges and requirements such as helpers or 360-degree cameras,” he said.
Beyond cost and access, safety concerns have intensified. Residents flagged reckless tanker driving and rising accident risks.
“There have been multiple fatalities. This is negligence,” Cheema added, demanding stricter enforcement and accountability.
PMC’s delayed pipeline project
At the heart of the crisis lies a delayed pipeline project by the Pune Municipal Corporation. Officials say the work is nearing completion, but progress remains slow due to technical challenges.
“The main 1,400 mm pipeline from Wadgaon to Undri has two branches, of 1000 mm and 800 mm. The major tank is connected to the 800 mm line. Out of the remaining 84 metres, only 24 metres is critical. This section involves underground work through hard rock, where blasting is not possible due to residential structures above. We are manually carving through the rock, and this stretch will take about a week to complete,” said Nandkishor Jagtap, Chief Engineer, Water Supply Department, PMC.
Despite assurances, residents remain sceptical. Years of delays and inconsistent updates have eroded trust. As summer intensifies, the region continues to rely on tankers, leaving thousands vulnerable to disruptions, rising costs, and safety risks.
Until a reliable municipal supply becomes a reality, water in Undri remains not just scarce—but uncertain.
(Nilambari Salunke and Piyush Padwale are interns with The Indian Express)