No water cuts for Pune, assures irrigation deptNo water cuts for Pune, assures irrigation dept

THE villages of Daund and Indapur talukas will stand to benefit from the 1 TMC water that will be released from the Khadakwasla dam Wednesday onwards.

The irrigation department inspected the patrolling along the canal — which will take water to Daund and Indapur — ahead of the release of water. The department officials said that giving water to these villages will in no way affect the urban dwellers as there will be no compromise in the share meant for the city. “It is equitable distribution of water and the share meant for the city will not be sent out to the villages,” said Atul Kapole, superintending engineer of Pune irrigation circle . The decision to release water was decided by Pune Guardian Minister Girish Bapat.

“Presently, we have 5.20 TMC and we have asked the PMC on how much they would require. The PMC has stated that they would need 2.75 TMC till July 15. Till July 31, there would be 3.3 TMC required. With this allocation, we can safely release 1 TMC for the villages of Daund and Indapur,” he said. The irrigation department said that water released from the canal will take at least 10-12 days to reach Indapur.

“We have removed any kind of electric pumps or connections that will draw water for irrigation. Special patrolling force from irrigation department, revenue and police have been deployed along the 210-km canal when the water is released on Wednesday and all preparations have been thoroughly checked,” said the official. The irrigation officials said they have an additional 1.3 TMC in the deadstock. With the Met department forecasting good rains in the month of June itself, there should not be an issue at all, state the officials.

Meanwhile, the Pune district has presently 103 tankers in operation for the district.

