No significant cold conditions over J&K in Jan: IMD

There may not be much cheer for apple growers of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday forecast warmer-than-usual January for the two states. The minimum temperatures are predicted to remain above normal over extreme northern regions of the country.

On the contrary, it will be a cold January over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and most parts of central India regions, the Met office said in its January temperature forecast issued on December 31.

Since the start of this winter season, cold conditions have largely remained absent from many parts of north India, except the last few days of December when a cold wave spell and associated dense fog conditions were experienced during December 17 – 30. But, that too was largely limited to Punjab, western Rajasthan, Haryana and extended over to Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh for a brief period.

Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, were affected only for 26 hours over six days against a normal of 41 hours over seven days due to dense fog (visibility less than 200 metres) last month. Likewise, flight operations were affected for 11 days lasting 115 hours due to shallow fog (visibility less than 1,000 metres) whereas, under normally, this would correspond to 178 hours over 26 days in December.

The Met officials have attributed the missing cold conditions over north India to the lack of strong western disturbances, which are north-eastward propagating streams originating in the Mediterranean Sea. In winter, these passing streams cause precipitation, either in the form of snowfall (higher altitudes) or rainfall (over the plains).

This December, there were seven western disturbances of which six were feeble over India and only one (December 28 – 30) was strong. The latest stream led to the season’s first snowfall and rainfall over upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the last three days.

The western disturbances tend to pass to north of India if the temperature gradients are less, for instance, between the Indian and the European latitudes.

“In such a case, there are fewer western disturbances and many of these may be bring feeble effect over India, as they cross much to the north of India,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general, IMD.

In its extended range predictions, the IMD has said that cold wave conditions would return over Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan along with many areas in central and northwest India regions, till January 5.

“We are expecting a fresh western disturbance to affect from January 3. In the week ahead, the cold conditions and fog will affect Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and eastern India,” said another IMD official.

Rainfall, during January, too, shall remain below normal over north, northwest, central and eastern India. The country’s January rainfall is 17.1mm as per IMD’s 1971-2020 normal.

Meanwhile, 2022 was a year when the North Indian Ocean — comprising the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea — remained active, churning out 15 cyclonic disturbances (wind speed of 31 km/hr) while the annual normal for this basin is 11.2. Of the two seas, 10 cyclonic disturbances originated in the Bay of Bengal while the normal is 7.8. In comparison, the Arabian Sea facilitated 3 cyclonic disturbances against a normal of 2.3. One of the reasons is the prevailing La Nina — the cooler-than-normal sea surface temperatures recorded over the equatorial Pacific Ocean. 2022 is the third consecutive year for the La Nina to prevail, a first since records are maintained.

Last year, there was one cyclone and two severe cyclones. However, there were more depressions than cyclones during the last year, the IMD said.